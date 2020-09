SALITZA - Judith A. Salitza, age 76 of Collinsville, IL, born May 19, 1944 in Youngstown, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton. Upon her request, she was cremated and private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled Barry Wilson Funeral Home



