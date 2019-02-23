Judith Marguerete Wagner Judith Wagner, 78, of New Athens, IL; born on August 16, 1940 in Chicago, IL; passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Wagner was a retired registered nurse having worked at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Judy spent many years traveling around the country participating in dog shows. She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Marguerete, nee Burke, Blum. Her daughter Kim Ruffner. One step-son John Wagner. Three brothers Kenny Blum; Fred Blum; Bob Blum. One grandson Corey Baker. She is survived by her husband Ronald Wagner whom she married on March 23, 1985 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her son Tom (Caroline) Kosmel of Sycamore, IL. Her step-daughter Rhonda (Dennis) Kaiser of Belleville, IL. Her grandchildren Kyle Kosmel; Kasey Kosmel; Matthew (Jenny) Kaiser; Seth (Nick Papageorge) Kaiser. Her great-grandchildren Xavier Baker; Natalie Kaiser; Nathan Kaiser. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to C.E.S.N.A. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, IL on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am. Funeral: Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, IL on Saturday, February, 23, 2019 at 10:00am with Rev. John Lukomski officiating. Burial will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.



