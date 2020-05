Or Copy this URL to Share

WEDEMEYER - Judith Ann "Judy" Wedemeyer, 73, of Steeleville, passed away at home Sunday, May 10, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Steeleville. A celebration of life for Judy will be announced at a later date. Arrangements handled by Wilson's Funeral Home



