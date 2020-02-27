|
Judy Alton Judy W. Alton, nee Mansker, 87, of Belleville, IL, born April 24, 1932, in Tilden, IL, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Ms. Alton was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always there to help family and friends. She was very kind, very spiritual, and loved animals. She loved playing cards with family, especially Skip-Bo. Judy loved working in the yard, taking long afternoon drives with Vince, and eating out. She ran A-Z Cleaning Service until her retirement 20 years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Della, nee Burger, Mansker; the father of her children, Lee Alton; two sisters-in-law, Mary Douglas and Barbra Anderson; a cousin, Irene Cholewa; a nephew, Ronnie Prohaska; her dear companion, Vince Callico; and dear friend, Melinda Mudd. Surviving are a son, James L. Alton of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Cheri L. (Mark) Ehret of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Justin Nollau (Vikki Taylor) Jordan (Whitnie) Nollau, Mark (Becky) Ehret, Julie (Megan) Ehret, and Jenna Ehret (Teddy) Trotman; four great-grandchildren, Easton Nollau, Miles and Luke Ehret, and Kendall Ehret; cousins, Diana Clark, Donna Chappel, and Shannon (Ron) Ellet; two sisters-in-law, Joann (Ron) Forhan, and Carol Alton; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends at Freeburg Care Center. Memorials may be made to the or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020