Judy Martha Mildred Betz Judy Betz, 70 years old of Millstadt, IL, passed away on February 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 28, 1948, in East St. Louis. As a social worker with the Illinois Department of Human Services for over 30 years, Judy provided resources and assistance for families in need. Following retirement, Judy worked tirelessly addressing the issue of hunger in our communities. As a member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Cahokia, Illinois, she coordinated the weekend food distribution for Cahokia children, volunteered with the Cahokia TWIGS program, and served on the Hunger Action Committee of the Illinois South Conference of the United Church of Christ. Judy was a devoted Aunt, Great Aunt, Sister, Cousin, and friend to many. She was her family's biggest fan, attending countless sporting events and performances, supporting business endeavors, and sending cards, notes and calls for every occasion. She listened generously, loved selflessly, and through her example taught friends and family to find ways to make the world a better place, keep a sense of humor, and always root for the Cardinals. Surviving are her Two Brothers, Larry Betz & Wayne (Charlene) Betz; her Nephews & Nieces, Kimberly (Gerard) Restoff, Krista Betz, Derek (Kelly) Betz, Jason (Heather) Betz, Robyn (Mike) Eiskant, Catherine (Philip Grout) Betz, Austin (Jess) Betz, Christine (Chuck) Branum; her Great Nephews and Nieces, Melanie (Nick) Otero, Dennis Restoff, Brandon Restoff, Ryan Restoff, Logan Betz, Emma Betz, Boston Betz, Brady Betz, Blakely Betz, Olivia Eiskant, Max Eiskant, Conner Branum, Cate Branum; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Erwin A. & Mathilda E., nee Nolte, Betz. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to Bethel United Church of Christ in Cahokia, IL for the Childhood Hunger Program. For more information please visit our website, www.leesmanfuneralhom.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL Visitation: Will be Sunday February 10th, 2:00-6:00 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Services: Will be held Monday, February 11th, at 10:00am at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory in Belleville, IL. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME in Millstadt, IL

