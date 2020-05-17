Judy Laughlin
Judy Laughlin Judy F. Laughlin, age 85 of Maryville, IL, born March 9, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville. Judy had worked over 40 years as an insurance secretary retiring from Chapman & Hogan Insurance Group. Family meant everything to her. She was a loving aunt and great aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Laughlin; parents, Anthony and Amelia Markis; a brother, Joseph Markis; and a sister, Margaret Brandlen. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in Judy's honor to Heartland Hospice and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
