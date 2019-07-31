|
|
Judy Young Judy K. Young, nee Kyer, 70, of Swansea, IL, born January 15, 1949, in West Virginia, died Friday, July 19, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. Judy recently retired from the Parents and Friends Specialized Living Center in June of 2019, where she was employed for nearly 33 years. Judy held the SLC very dear to her heart along with the friendship she was blessed to acquire with Agnes Schloemann. Agnes hired Judy at the SLC on September 2, 1986. Judy and Agnes shared a very special place in their hearts for the SLC as well as the residents residing there. It was through Agnes Schloemann that Judy met Sandy Korobey. Judy moved across the street from Sandy and quickly became not only friends but family. This friendship lasted 35 years, a friendship full of love and laughter every day that anyone would be blessed to endeavor. Judy is Sandy's son Kyle's godmother, or as Judy referred to him, as her "baby boy." Judy and the Korobey /Schloemann family shared a bond that only true family knows; they were beyond blessed to have one another. Preceding her in death are her husband Michael Young, father, Graydon Kyer, mother Gertrude Kyer. Judy is survived by her loved ones, Butch (Lloyd) and Agnes Schloemann, Gene(Jeanette) Schloemann & family, Donna (Scott) Harris & family, Sandy Korobey (Steve Martin) Tara Korobey, Billy Korobey, Kyle (Leah) Korobey & family, Dylan Martin Rayna Huster, as well as her SLC family and many dear friends. Judy Young, you will be greatly missed as you are truly loved by so many family and friends. Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . It was Judy's final wish to donate her remains to Washington University School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 31, 2019