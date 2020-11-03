1/1
Julaine Boeckmann
1944 - 2020
Julaine Boeckmann
December 29, 1944 - October 27, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Julaine M. Boeckmann, nee Peters, age 75, of Windy Hill, O'Fallon, Ill., born December 29, 1944 in Breese, Ill., died October 27, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.
Julaine spent a full life being a wife, mother, and artist. Besides having a 35-year career at Scott Air Force Base and a 57-year marriage, she still found time to attend many craft shows in the area and fill many orders.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen, nee Frey, Peters; and her sister Kathleen Biggs and her husband Louis.
Surviving are her husband Vernon Boeckmann, of O'Fallon, whom she married May 29, 1965; sons Thomas (Karen) Boeckmann of Milwaukee, Wis., and David A. (Bernadette) Boeckmann of San Antonio, Texas. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lauren and Allie in Milwaukee, and Ann Marie, Carissa, and Dalton in San Antonio. She is also survived by her sister Rosemary (James) Hellige of Breese, Ill.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the East St. Louis Region. Share a memory or post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon. Masks are required. 25 visitors are allowed at a time and social distancing will be expected. Please refrain from physical contact.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Saturday, at the church with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. Private burial will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill.


Published in & from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
