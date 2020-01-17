|
|
|
PORTELL- Julia Marie Portell, 88 passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Julia's life, funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020