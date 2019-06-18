|
JULIA REAVES- Julia L. Reaves, age 73 of Highland, IL, passed away, June 16, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. A Graveside funeral service and interment will be at 11am Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL,. The family will receive friends at the Highland VFW Hall after 12:00 PM Saturday for a luncheon and time of reflection.Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
