Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Reaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Reaves

Obituary Flowers

Julia Reaves Obituary
JULIA REAVES- Julia L. Reaves, age 73 of Highland, IL, passed away, June 16, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. A Graveside funeral service and interment will be at 11am Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL,. The family will receive friends at the Highland VFW Hall after 12:00 PM Saturday for a luncheon and time of reflection.Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.