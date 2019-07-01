Julie Markezich Julie F. Markezich, age 95, of Fairmont City, IL, born on July 28, 1923 in Fairmont City, IL, died on June 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Julie was a graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic School in Fairmont City, IL and St. Teresa's Academy in East St. Louis, IL. She worked for over 40 years for the St. Louis Globe Democrat and the St. Louis Post Dispatch. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Altar Sodality, and American Legion Auxiliary 961 in Fairmont City, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen, nee Ivancic; her three sisters, Mary Johnson, Katherine Barbachen, and Manda Markezich; and her four brothers, Mark Markezich, who died in infancy, Anthony Markezich, John Markezich and Donald Markezich, Surviving are her sister-in-law, Shirley Markezich; and three generations of nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Holy Rosary Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, 9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL, with Father David Wilke officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019