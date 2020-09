LOESCHE - June Alice (Baehr) Loesche, 90, of New Athens, IL, born January 28, 1930 in New Athens, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be made to the St. John UCC Capital Fund. Arrangements are pending at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL.



