LOESCHE - June Alice (Baehr) Loesche, 90, of New Athens, IL, born January 28, 1930 in New Athens, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 and Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, both at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL



