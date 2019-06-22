|
June Boker June M. Boker, nee Knight, 90, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. June was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Shiloh, IL. She was very devoted to her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Stella (nee Lavin) Knight; husband William Boker; siblings, Orville Knight, Betty Preuss, Jack Knight, Shirley Rohman, and Patrick Knight; and son, Douglas Boker. June is survived by her children, William Boker of Shiloh, IL, Connie Boker of Phoenix, AZ, and Colleen (Clayton) Powers of Shiloh, IL; daughter-in-law, Jill Boker of O'Fallon, IL; sister, Margaret Knight of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Justin (Alicia) Powers, Ryan Powers, Sarah Powers, Tiana (Jason) Pequette, Jared Nell, William (Ashley) Boker, Emily (Sean) Kidd, Christopher Boker, Derek (Kelsey) Snow, Kelling Boker, and Sabrina Boker; and great-grandchildren, Adriana Powers, Jaxton Powers, Jack Evans, Patrick Evans, and Alexandria Boker. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice at heartlandhospicefund.org or masses in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday June 24, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp Street, Shiloh, IL 62269 with Reverend Monsignor Jim Margason officiating. Burial will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, 679 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL 62220.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 22, 2019