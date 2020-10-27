1/1
June Caesar
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Caesar
October 9, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - June Marie Caesar, 91 years old, of Waterloo, IL, and formerly of Columbia, IL, passed away on October 24, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born October 9, 1929, in Red Bud, IL, the daughter of the late Roy and Melba, nee Boucher, Feldmeier. She was married to the late Charles J. Caesar. They were married June 18, 1949, in Belleville, IL and were approaching 70 years of marriage at the time of Charles' death.
June was a homemaker. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and children. She was a voracious reader of novels, an avid "walker" and took up the sport of golf later in life. June was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Waterman of Waterloo, IL, and Nancy (Keith) Connelly of Waterloo, IL; four grandchildren, Cara (Wayne) Pulcher, Christopher (Pat) Fassel, Casey (Justin) Maurice, and Samantha (Jarrett) Williams; ten great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Caesar; daughter, Michele 'Shelly' Fassel; two sisters, Shirley Morris, and JoAnn Ray; brother, Wayne Nevois; son-in-law, Norman Waterman, Jr.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00 am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Oak Hill Care Center Activity/Garden Fund, 623 Hamacher St., Waterloo, IL 62298 or charity of the donor's choice. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved