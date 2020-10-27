June Caesar
October 9, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - June Marie Caesar, 91 years old, of Waterloo, IL, and formerly of Columbia, IL, passed away on October 24, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born October 9, 1929, in Red Bud, IL, the daughter of the late Roy and Melba, nee Boucher, Feldmeier. She was married to the late Charles J. Caesar. They were married June 18, 1949, in Belleville, IL and were approaching 70 years of marriage at the time of Charles' death.
June was a homemaker. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and children. She was a voracious reader of novels, an avid "walker" and took up the sport of golf later in life. June was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Waterman of Waterloo, IL, and Nancy (Keith) Connelly of Waterloo, IL; four grandchildren, Cara (Wayne) Pulcher, Christopher (Pat) Fassel, Casey (Justin) Maurice, and Samantha (Jarrett) Williams; ten great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Caesar; daughter, Michele 'Shelly' Fassel; two sisters, Shirley Morris, and JoAnn Ray; brother, Wayne Nevois; son-in-law, Norman Waterman, Jr.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00 am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Oak Hill Care Center Activity/Garden Fund, 623 Hamacher St., Waterloo, IL 62298 or charity of the donor's choice
. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.