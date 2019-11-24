|
June Hobbs June, nee Cullen, Hobbs, 86, of Glen Carbon, IL formerly of Swansea, IL, born Tuesday, June 13, 1933 in Rector, AR, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation. June was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville IL. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Hobbs; son, Phillip W. Hobbs; father, Raymond A. Cullen; mother, Lillian L., nee Mobbs, Valdez; great-grandchild, Caleb Elliott. Surviving are her husband, Gerald Dwight Hobbs of Glen Carbon, IL; daughter, Jan (Tom) Elliott of Glen Carbon, IL; sister, Doris (James) Burton of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rocky) Hayward of Sunrise, FL., Douglas (Dawn) Elliott of Troy, IL; great-grandchildren, John (Lindsey) Leto, Lauren (Kyle) Schmidt, Christien Elliott, Alaina Leto, Brannon Elliott, Jadon Elliott, Rachaelle Elliott; great-great grandchildren, Xander and Hadley; sister-in-law, Sue Miller; brother-in-law, Herschel J. (Helen) Hobbs, and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastors Mike Fowler and Mike VanBritson officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019