June Loesche

June Alice Loesche June Alice (Baehr) Loesche, 90, of New Athens, IL, born January 28, 1930 in New Athens, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, taking great pride in her home and family, while working various jobs within her community. A lifelong and active member of St. John UCC, June devoted her time as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and member of the Women's Guild. She had a great love of music and particularly enjoyed her time singing with the RSVP Choral Group. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis G. and Frieda E. (Sinn) Baehr, her beloved husband, Virgil Loesche, one daughter, Kristine Winterbauer and her special aunt and Godmother, Alice Nuernberger. June is survived by two daughters, Susan (Greg) Becherer of Freeburg, IL and Amy (Tom) Drake of New Athens, IL. Son-in-law, Mark Winterbauer of Freeburg, IL. Six grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Vetter, Kevin (Jamie) Wilburn, Lauren (Bob Jenkins) Becherer, Scott (Dovie) Becherer, Jordan Drake and Julia Drake. Ten great grandchildren, Kai, Edie, Aubrey, Addison, Brandt, Megan, Landen, Owen, Hunter and Onyx. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be made to the St. John UCC Capital Campaign. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL. In order to keep everyone safe, face masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.