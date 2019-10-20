Home

June Weible

June Weible Obituary
June Weible June A. Kirk Weible, 80, of Florissant MO, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 surrounded by her children. June was born February 24, 1939 in Rhode Island. Her family later settled in Granite City, IL. June is lovingly remembered by her children, Lynn Ybarra (Ken) Boschert of Ballwin, MO, Lisa Ybarra Bohannon of Edwardsville, IL, Leslie Ybarra of Houston, TX and Christopher Ybarra of St Louis, MO; their father Frederic (Jane) Ybarra of Reeds Spring, MO; her granddaughters Jen Splaingard (Kirk) Tebo, and Danielle Bohannon; her brother John Kirk and family of Sydney, AU, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. June was preceded in death by her parents John and Rita Kirk. Service: The family will hold a private memorial at a later date
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
