June W. Wild June Wild (nee Muskopf), 91, of Belleville, IL passed away on July 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Rose (nee Becker) Muskopf; her husband, Kenneth E. Wild; and a sister, Marion (survived by James) Gain. June is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" (Kim Ott) Wild and David (Marla) Wild; grandchildren, Carrie (Gary) Gilbert, David (Kayla) Wild, and Brian (Valerie Pemberton) Wild; great grandchildren, Luke and Ava Gilbert and Carter and Owen Wild; and siblings, Shirley (the late Al) Klawonn and Alvin Muskopf. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. June was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt and was devoted to her faith. She was a quilter for the Concordia UCC, a lifetime member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and a charter member of both the Northwest Fire Department Auxiliary and Peace Lutheran Church. June was an incredible cook and baker and baked some of the finest cookies for the cookie walks at church. Her kindness, devotion to her faith and family, and selfless spirit will be lovingly remembered. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend special gratitude to Belleville Visiting Angels and the staff at Freeburg Care Center for the kindness and loving care given to June and her family. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9-11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 503 E. Washington St, Millstadt 62260 Funeral: Services will be held Tuesdays July 9, 2019 at 11am at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 503 E. Washington St, Millstadt with Pastor Peter Ill presiding. Entombment will follow at the Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019