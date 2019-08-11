Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
June Wilson


1924 - 2019
June Wilson Obituary
June Wilson June A. Wilson, nee Brown, age 94, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 14, 1924 in Cicero, IL, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence. June loved being a homemaker, raising her children and grandchildren. She also loved her dogs and cats, her yard, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Perry A. Wilson, Jr., her parents, Edgar E. and Lila Mae, nee Brown, Brown; and her brother Howard Brown. Surviving are her children, Gary (Becky) Wilson of Waterloo, IL, Carolyn (Larry) Herrin of Fairview Heights, IL, Bob (Karen) Wilson of Waterloo, IL, Kevin (Kathleen) Wilson of Swansea, IL and Mark (Yen) Wilson of Lake Mary, FL; her grandchildren, Ryan, Brooke and Megan Wilson, Eric Herrin, Mike (Christine) Herrin, Anna (Justin) Hauss, Bobby and Jeff Wilson, Corey (Caitlin) Wilson, Kara (Mike) Smith, Kyle, Jacob and John Paul Wilson; and Kailey, Katelyn and Mark Allen Wilson; and her great-grandchildren, Devin, Blake, Alexa, Fiona, Stella, Westley, Taylor, Avett, Grace, Jack, Kelley and Patrick. She was also a beloved aunt. The family would like to thank the home health care aides, Angel, Rene and Dee. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gateway Chapter. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Doug White officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
