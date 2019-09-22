Home

03/29/1934 - 09/17/2019
Junior Jones Junior Lee Jones transitioned quietly early Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born March 29, 1934, in Florissant, MO. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cathie; siblings, Gladys (Kirkcien), Madgeline, and Shirley; his daughters, Crystal, Chandra and Celeste; grandchildren, Alexander, Brittani, Naomi, Desiree , Liberty and Serenity; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Landon and Bretton Jr.; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Services: Services are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Light of Jesus, Spirit of God Community Church, 1422 N. Taylor, St. Louis, MO 63013. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the service and procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The repass will be held at Phyllis Wheatley Heritage Center, 2711 Locust St., Louis, MO 6301, following the burial.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
