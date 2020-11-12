Justin B. Raterman
June 24, 1985 - November 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Justin B. Raterman, 35, of Belleville, IL, born June 24, 1985, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence.
Growing up Justin B. never knew a stranger and always had a smile on his face. Even if he had met you only once five years ago, he could tell you the date you met and your name. He loved listening to all kinds of music and knew every song title and artist who sang it. Justin was involved in Little Knights Football for many years. While a student at Belleville East, Justin worked as a team manager for both the football and the basketball teams. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He also loved to watch WWE as much as possible and could often be heard yelling for his favorite wrestler. He loved to go shopping. He and his Dad would frequent the gym weekly and then reward themselves afterwards with a meal at Hot Shots. He worked for Challenge in the dining hall at Scott AFB for 13 years. Justin was his mom's world forever-she was his anchor throughout everything. He will be missed so much by his family and many, many friends. May God find a special place in heaven for Justin B.
Surviving are his mother, Cheryl Raterman (Rick) Buehlhorn; his father, Jace (Deb) Raterman; a brother, Joshua (Ashley) Raterman; a sister, Jessica (Gabe Farmer) Raterman; his grandmother, Joan Raterman; stepsiblings, Briana (Marty) Jenkins, John (Meghan) Feole, Marissa Feole, Francesca Feole, Anthony (Samantha) Feole, Kristina (Colby) Crook, and Mary Buehlhorn; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Dallas.
Memorials may be made to Williams Syndrome Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.