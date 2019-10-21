Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Justin Heath Obituary
Justin I. Heath Justin Heath of Belleville, IL., born May 21, 1976, passed away on October 18, 2019. Justin was employed by Schrader Funeral Home in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Cahokia High School in 1994, earned his degree in Mortuary Science at Saint Louis Community College. He was an active member of the community and a man with a deep appreciation of Arts. Justin was a member of the society of the American Florists. Justin was a man of profound faith. Preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents Eugene and Isobel Heath. Maternal grandparents John and Marilyn Schreiber, uncle David Heath and aunt Emma Zimmerman. Surviving are his wife Lynn Heath nee Thomas, his children Jacob (Rachel) Heath of Decauter, TN., Johnathan, Megan, Hannah and Oliver Heath of Belleville, IL. Grandson Charles Heath. Father Eugene Heath of St. Louis, MO. Mother Sharon (Larry) Scott of Belleville, IL. Cousins that Justin called his sisters, Julie (Jamie) and Jill (Mark). He has many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. Justin had many many friends. A trust is being arranged for his children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.braunfh.com Visitation: will be on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. and on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Funeral: services will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Hal Santos and Pastor Rob Dyer officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family/St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dupo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 21, 2019
