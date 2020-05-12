Justin Lanton
LANTON - Justin Ricci Lanton, 29 of Sparta, Illinois passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 at his uncle's residence in Coulterville, IL. Justin was born on September 28, 1990 in Sparta, IL. Due to restrictions that are in place during the coronavirus outbreakacelebration ofJustin'slife will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted toHeil-Schuesslerand Sinn Funeral Home,Sparta, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2020.
