|
|
Justin Thacker Justin Timothy Thacker, MS. RD-LD, CSCS, HFS, CES, USAW, USAPL, CF-1, age 38 of St. Louis, died on Friday, August 30, 2019, in St. Louis. Mr. Thacker was born on February 24, 1981, in Alliance, NE, a son of Tim Thacker and Louise Cerneka, nee Holtgrave. Justin graduated from St. Louis University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition and Dietetics, and a Master of Science degree in Nutrition and Physical Performance. Mr. Thacker competed in over 100 Olympic Weightlifting, Strongman, and Powerlifting competitions since the mid-1990s. His Olympic Weightlifting National and International resume includes a National level competition beginning in 1998. Justin earned over 30 National and International medals. Mr. Thacker is the founder of The Lab. His passion is helping others live happy and fulfilled lifestyles by implementing nutrition, psychology, and exercise as part of a balanced lifestyle. Justin believes that prevention is the best medicine and urges you to let diet and exercise be your pill. His work earned him certification as a Registered Dietitian/Licensed Dietitian,Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, ACSM Certified Health Fitness Instructor, USA Weightlifting National Coach, USA Powerlifting National Coach, NASM CES Corrective Exercise Specialist, and he was a Biosignature Level 2 Practitioner. Justin was also Crossfit Level 1 Certified, Parillo Performance Certified, Personal Trainer, and had over 30,000 hours working in the field since 1999 & HUNDREDS of success stories! Justin T. Thacker is survived by Jack his Cat; Parents: Louise Cerneka and husband Pete, and Tim Thacker and wife Becky; his Grandmother: Bonnie Thacker; his siblings: Christopher Thacker and wife Jessica, Nicole C. Tracy, Amy Cerneka, Peter Cerneka, IV and wife Katie, Elizabeth Cerneka Leahy and husband Brendan, Brett Thomas, Megan Lyons-Kueper, Caleb Lyons, Mickail Cranford; his aunts and uncles: Steve and Jean Holtgrave, Richard and Kris Holtgrave, Julius Holtgrave, Scott and Deborah Thacker, Jan Raudenbush, and Renee Hlina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and clients. He was preceded in death by a sister: Gera Nicole Thacker; his grandparents: Walter and LaGarda Holtgrave and Cecil Thacker, Morris Hancock, and Mary Cerneka; his aunts and uncles: Rick and Margie Mensen and Walter "Wally" Holtgrave, Jr., and his cat Suki. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Thacker are suggested to Lift for Life Gym or to his family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com. Service: Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the outdoor amphitheater at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South De Mazenod Drive, Belleville, IL 62223. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Anthony's Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Clyde Grogan, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. 12:30 P.M. at St. Anthony's Church. Zieren Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019