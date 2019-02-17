Justine Viviano Justine Viviano, nee LoGrasso, 95, of Belleville, Ill., born August 23, 1923, in Terrasini, Province of Palermo, Italy, fell asleep into the arms of our Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Justine arrived in America with her parents from Italy when she was 4 years old. After graduating from St. Alphonsis "Rock" High School in St. Louis, she excelled as an executive secretary at Bank of St. Louis, Valley Steel Products Company, and Mercantile Bank. Justine was an active member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Belleville, Ill. since 1956, and served as Eucharistic Minister both at St. Teresa's Church and at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, Ill. She was a member of Young at Heart and Legion of Mary at St. Teresa's parish and she was a 75-year member of St. Peter's Chapter of the secular Franciscan Order, Belleville Chapter of the Daughters of Isabella. She was one of the last two surviving members of a 50-plus year pinochle club. Justine's driving force throughout her life was her dedication to Our Lord. One of her life's highlights was hosting a Rosary Rally at her home in 2014, with an overflowing crowd of 80 family and friends led by her parish priest. Her unwavering faith, example, and devotion to God made her an invaluable role model and inspiration to everyone she met. Justine truly relished her role as co-owner of Viviano's Italian Restaurant, Belleville, Ill. for almost three decades, working with her husband John, children, and grandchildren, where she was known as the treasured "Mrs. V" and "Belleville's Hostess" by the restaurant's beloved employees and customers. At the restaurant and at family gatherings, she often delighted everyone by singing her sweet animated renditions of "Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue," "Has Anybody Seen My Gal?" and "Ain't She Sweet," accompanied by the restaurant pianist. Justine was the matriarch of her family, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She served God through her relationships here on her earthly journey and willingly gave love and companionship to anyone who needed an empathetic ear, a meal, or help of any kind, particularly those afflicted with handicaps. Justine was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, John P. Viviano, who she married on February 15, 1947 and who died on October 27, 1986; two daughters, Jacqueline Davis and Joyce Ellen Viviano; her parents, Joseph and Serafina LoGrasso; two brothers, Anthony LoGrasso and Russell LoGrasso; and a great-great-grandson, Henry Benjamin McGee. Surviving are her children, John Viviano (Barbara) of O'Fallon, Ill., Joanna Viviano of O'Fallon, Ill., Jeannette Linck of Belleville, Ill., Jerome Viviano (My) of Cary, NC., James Viviano of Belleville, Ill., and Joseph Viviano of Belleville, Ill.; a brother, Peter LoGrasso (Catherine) of St. Charles, Mo.; eleven grandchildren, Jason Viviano, Jared Viviano (Gail), Jay Viviano (Kelly), Michelle Llewellyn (Leonard), Jesse Viviano, Joseph Viviano (Anna), Jeffrey Linck, Amanda Goldsboro (Cory), Elizabeth Davis, Angelina Viviano, and Joseph Viviano; twelve great-grandchildren, Ryan McGee (Kaylin), Ella Viviano, Sofie Viviano, Savannah Viviano, Garron Viviano, Nicolas Viviano, Jon-Paul Viviano, Noella Viviano, Alex McCree, Alyssa Hill, Camden Goldsboro, and Jemma Viviano; a great-great grandson, Maverick McGee; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 pm, Monday, February 18, 2019, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, Ill. A recitation of the rosary by St. Teresa's Legion of Mary and the Third Order of the Secular Franciscans will be held at 7:30 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, Ill., with Monsignor David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary