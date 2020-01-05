Home

Kai Hubich Obituary
Tommie Hubich Kai "Tommie" Hubich, 29, of Belleville, Ill. passed away on January 3, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Tommie is survived by his mother, Manuela Hubich-Tennant (nee Kallenbach) and Mitch Ward (stepfather) of Belleville, Il., Father, Hubert Hubich of Germany, Bennie Hubich (brother), Tiffany Tennant (sister), Ursula Kallenbach (maternal grandmother), Brigitte Hubich (paternal grandmother), Camelia Cagla and family (nee Kallenbach, maternal aunt), Bianca Kallenbach and family (maternal aunt), Axel Hubich and family (paternal uncle), Simone Lahm (nee Hubich, paternal aunt), other beloved extended family and many cherished friends. Tommie is a 2008 graduate of Belleville Township High School West. After high school Tommie went to work at The Roemer Topf restaurant in Mascoutah, subsequently he worked side by side with his mother in the family business at Ela's Gasthaus, most recently he worked for Wal Mart. He loved road trips, camping, fishing, 4-wheeling, flea markets, yard sales, auctions, gaming, antique hunting, cooking, woodworking, gardening, and playing practical jokes on folks. Tommie also created a You Tube channel "Big Tommie" where he showcased his many bargain hunting finds. Tommie enjoyed many hobbies, adventures, and animals, as well as spending time with friends and family. He was blessed with a wicked sense of humor, mischievous smile, kind heart, and a beautiful soul. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to his gofundme page on Facebook for final expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. He is loved and will be missed dearly. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home 120 North Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
