Kaitlyn M. Sforza Kaitlyn M. Sforza, 25, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, June 9, 1994, in Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Kaitlyn was a member of Damascus Road Fellowship in Belleville, IL. There are no words that can express the heartache that I am feeling right now... after several long years of struggling with addiction, my daughter Kaitlyn is finally at peace with herself and has gone home to heaven to be with her Dad and Grandmas... She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Susan Parker, Elaine Sforza, and father, Paul F. Sforza; Surviving are her parents, Dennis and Tina, nee Parker, Morales of Belleville, IL; brother, Alexander Sforza of Belleville, IL, step-brothers, Damien Morales of Hecker, Derek (Tara) Morales of O'Fallon, IL; grandfathers, Danny (Victoria) Parker of Belleville, IL, and Patsy Sforza of Revere, MA; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Gateway Treatment Center at 600 West Lincoln Ave, Caseyville, IL 62232. Visitation: Visitation from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Damascus Road Fellowship at 1485 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Damascus Road Fellowship, with Rev. Vance Vyers officiating. Private Burial.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019