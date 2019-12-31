|
Karen Bruno Karen Esther Bruno, nee Brugere, 75, of Belleville, IL was born on May 26, 1944 in New Athens, IL and passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and baking with her grandchildren. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Karen's faith was remarkable and she always put her life in God's hands. She was preceded in death by her parents Cyril and Shirley, nee Kaiser, Brugere. Her first husband Raymond A. Muench, who died on September 11, 1976 and by her second husband Richard A. Bruno who died December 10, 2012. One brother Wayne L. Brugere. One sister Barbara Ann Brugere She is survived by her children Vicki Claro of Shiloh, IL; Douglas (Tammy) Muench of Paris, TN; Brenda Gallaher of Imperial, MO and Crystal (Mark) Mabra of Belleville, IL. Her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Two special sisters Ruth (Larry) Richardson of Marion, IL and Lois (Warren) Johnstone of Nashville, TN. One sister-in-law Barbara Brugere of Star, MS. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hope Ranch at 6505 Schiermeier Road, Freeburg, IL 62243 or to Kellsie's Hope at P.O. Box 331, Maryville, IL 62062 Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service: Memorial services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian Downs officiating. Following the memorial service a luncheon will be held at the church in the fellowship hall. Interment: Private burial will be held at a later date in Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019