Karen D. (Jackson) Miller Karen Miller, 47, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born December 1, 1971, in Anchorage, Alaska, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Karen was formerly employed by Omni Care Home Pharmacy in Belleville, IL. She enjoyed riding motorcycles. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Kentucky Wildcats fan. However, she mostly enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister,Tammi Jackson; her grandparents, Ray and Helen Powers and Claude and Joan Jackson; two uncles, Mike Powers and Dave Jackson; and an aunt, Vicki Wissehr. Surviving are her husband, Larry Miller, Jr.; her children, Kristina Kish of Fairview Heights, IL,Steven (Brittany Straughn) Johnston of Mascoutah, IL and Shane Johnston of Fairview Heights, IL; her parents, Ron and Sandy, nee Powers, Jackson of Belleville, IL; a brother, James (Nicole) Jackson of O'Fallon, IL; three sisters, Sherry (Jerry) McFarland of Millstadt, IL, Traci (Kenny Jett) Jackson of Belleville, IL, and Staci (Adam Shaw) Jackson of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, Joseph and Jaelynn Kish and Jordy and Aiden Johnston:lifelong friends, Sharon Gruenewald of Millstadt, IL and Marianne Tellor of Glen Carbon, IL; her mother-in-law, Pat Miller of Fairview Heights, IL; and two brother-in-laws, Paul Miller of Fairview Heights, IL and Tim Miller of Bethalto, IL. She was also a dear aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer GYN Oncology, .ATTN Dr. Mutch. Visitation: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Father William McGhee officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary