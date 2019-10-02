|
|
Karen Drennan Karen Elizabeth Drennan, nee Bertelsman, 76, of Waterloo, IL, born May 7, 1943, in Los Angeles, CA, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Parc Provence, Creve Coeur, MO. Karen was a loving and committed wife, mother, and grandmother. Over the years, Karen and her beloved John instilled their love for nature in their children and grandchildren. That love of nature continues to bring joy to their loved ones on a daily basis. Karen and John also loved to travel. Starting when their children were very young, they began to travel across the country and beyond, leading to many memories, jokes and stories that will continue to bring smiles and laughter for years to come. Later in life Karen and John continued their travels, including sailing the Caribbean, hiking in Ireland, England and Turkey, as well as exploring China with their oldest grandson, Jake. All their travels focused on their love of nature and being a part of the local experience. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John Martin Drennan whom she married on January 12, 1963, and who died on September 18, 2014; a grandson, John Downen; her parents, Walter and Nell, nee Dick, Bertelsman; her siblings, Joyce, Linda, and Jack Votaw; and a sister-in-law, Betty, nee Drennan, Schrader. Surviving are her children, Angela (Dirk) Downen of Freeburg, IL, Scott (Tina) Drennan of Columbia, IL, and Rachel (Tim) Mullins of Millstadt, IL; six grandchildren, Jake and Olivia Downen, Sam and Hope Drennan, and Claire and Clay Mullins; two brothers, Butch (Cindy) Bertelsman and Kevin Bertelsman; two sisters, Barbara, nee Bertelsman (Raymond) Hohlt, and Susan, nee Votaw, Covarrubias; four sisters-in-law, Mary Lou, nee Drennan, Galle, Christine, nee Drennan (Wayne) Reuss, Katherine, nee Drennan (Galen) Adams, and Nancy, nee Drennan, Steele; two brothers-in-law, Joe (Cathy) Drennan and David (Sandy) Drennan; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Karen and John's wish would be that you take the time to enjoy the beauty and peace of nature and share that experience with those you love. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Hecker, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019