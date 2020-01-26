Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Etter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Etter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Etter Obituary
Karen Etter Karen M. Etter, nee Klohr, 61, of Belleville, IL, born October 28, 1958, in Belleville IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Karen was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, gardening, music, and loved animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton C. Etter; her nephew, Matthew Schneider; a cousin, William Klohr; and her mother-in-law, Jenny Etter. Surviving are her son, John Reiling; her parents, Dale and Carol, nee Burdick, Klohr; a sister, Kelly (Larry) Schneider; an aunt, Patricia Falkenrath; three uncles, David (Judy) Klohr, William Burdick, and Thomas (Sharon) Burdick; cousins, Anne McKay, Elizabeth Falkenrath, Thomas Falkenrath, John Falkenrath, Joseph Burdick, Christopher Burdick and Bob Klohr; and dear brothers-in-law. Memorials may be made to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. No services will be held.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -