Karen Etter Karen M. Etter, nee Klohr, 61, of Belleville, IL, born October 28, 1958, in Belleville IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Karen was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, gardening, music, and loved animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton C. Etter; her nephew, Matthew Schneider; a cousin, William Klohr; and her mother-in-law, Jenny Etter. Surviving are her son, John Reiling; her parents, Dale and Carol, nee Burdick, Klohr; a sister, Kelly (Larry) Schneider; an aunt, Patricia Falkenrath; three uncles, David (Judy) Klohr, William Burdick, and Thomas (Sharon) Burdick; cousins, Anne McKay, Elizabeth Falkenrath, Thomas Falkenrath, John Falkenrath, Joseph Burdick, Christopher Burdick and Bob Klohr; and dear brothers-in-law. Memorials may be made to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. No services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020