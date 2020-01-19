Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Karen Lamm Obituary
Karen Lamm Karen J. Lamm, nee Kinder, 78, of Belleville, IL, born December 25, 1941, in Granite City, IL, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese, IL. Karen retired from Weeke Wholesale, and previously worked for 13 years at three of the Canterbury Liquor locations. She was a devoted member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, where she volunteered at the church thrift store in her retirement. She was an avid bowler and was involved in various leagues throughout the years. She was an animal lover and a seasoned traveler, especially enjoying camping trips. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow W. and Thelma, nee Mansker, Kinder; Surviving are her daughters, Lori Lee (Rick) Albert of Aviston, IL, And Cheryl (Randy) McGeehon of Belleville, IL; two grandchildren, Bill Albert and Kathy (Jason) Motley; three great grandchildren, Taylor Motley, Dylan Albert, and Macie Albert; a brother, William Kinder of Caymon Brac, Grand Caymond Islands; and two nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society, to St. Louis Children's Hospital or to the St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private entombment will be at Valhalla Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
