FERGUSON - Karen M. Ferguson, 60 of Belleville, IL passed away September 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Visitation: Sun., Oct. 4, 1-4 pm, Hoffen Funeral Home, 220 W. Washington St., Millstadt, IL. Private funeral service. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks will be required, 25 people max at a time inside the funeral home and social distancing will be necessary. Arr: Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL



