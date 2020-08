Or Copy this URL to Share

SANCHEZ - Karen Sanchez , 64, born March 8, 1956 of Fairview Heights, Illinois, departed this life Monday, August 3, 2020. Memorial Service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 A. M. at Southern Mission M.B. Church. Arrangements handled by Officer Funeral Home



