Karen Scobbie Karen Ruth Scobbie, (nee Hill), 57, of St. Jacob, IL, born October 30, 1962, in Boston, MA, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Karen was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother. Karen and Richard were married in Belleville, IL in 1984 and welcomed Benjamin in 1987. Karen and Richard owned and restored various antique boats and enjoyed being on the water and attending boat shows. Karen also had a love for dogs that was evident throughout the years by the many beloved pets that came through the door. She could often be found crocheting in her free time and graciously donated many of her final products. Karen was overjoyed to become "Grammy" to her only grandchild, Gunner, in 2015 and never missed an opportunity to spend time with him and make precious memories. Karen will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Hill (nee Newell). She is survived by her husband, Richard Scobbie; a son, Benjamin (Jamie) Scobbie of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Gunner Scobbie of Collinsville, IL; her father, Alan (Laura) Hill of Gulfport, MS; two sisters, Cheryl Farmer of Belleville, IL, and Beth Travis of Norfolk, VA; a brother, Chuck (Jane) Kontsas of Festus, MO; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Polycthemia Vera (PCV)/Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
. Visitation: Friends and family may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating.