1/1
Karen Scoobie
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Scobbie Karen Ruth Scobbie, (nee Hill), 57, of St. Jacob, IL, born October 30, 1962, in Boston, MA, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Karen was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother. Karen and Richard were married in Belleville, IL in 1984 and welcomed Benjamin in 1987. Karen and Richard owned and restored various antique boats and enjoyed being on the water and attending boat shows. Karen also had a love for dogs that was evident throughout the years by the many beloved pets that came through the door. She could often be found crocheting in her free time and graciously donated many of her final products. Karen was overjoyed to become "Grammy" to her only grandchild, Gunner, in 2015 and never missed an opportunity to spend time with him and make precious memories. Karen will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Hill (nee Newell). She is survived by her husband, Richard Scobbie; a son, Benjamin (Jamie) Scobbie of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Gunner Scobbie of Collinsville, IL; her father, Alan (Laura) Hill of Gulfport, MS; two sisters, Cheryl Farmer of Belleville, IL, and Beth Travis of Norfolk, VA; a brother, Chuck (Jane) Kontsas of Festus, MO; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Polycthemia Vera (PCV)/Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Visitation: Friends and family may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved