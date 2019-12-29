|
|
Karen Segar Karen A. Segar, 74 of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City. Karen was born on August 18, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri; the daughter of the late John and Agnes (Luzenske) Segar. Karen was a long time scheduling clerk at Granite City Steel and faithfully attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Karen will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together. Karen is survived by and will be missed by her cousins; Dorothy Kromraj of Granite City, Geri Pieszchalski of Overland Park, KS, Dale Segar of Worden, IL, Larry Segar of Worden, IL; second cousin, Donna Wiegand of Granite City. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Marie Segar. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family. Visitation: In celebration of Karen's life, visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Service: Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019