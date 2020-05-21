Karen Shewmaker Karen L. Shewmaker nee Feltman, 75, of O'Fallon, IL passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Karen was born August 13, 1944 in Belleville, IL. She was a member of O'Fallon United Church of Christ and her hobbies included crafting, crocheting, and playing cards with the girls at Cambridge House. Karen loved her best friend Lois, her family, and her joy was found in spending time with those that she loved. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Audrey (nee Boyce) Feltman and sister, Betty Dorsey. Surviving are her children, Frank (Bobbie) Shewmaker of O'Fallon, IL and Janet Hanes of O'Fallon, IL; sister, Marilyn (Abram) Ellis of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Shewmaker, Robert (Samantha) Shewmaker, Stephanie Shewmaker, and Audralee Hanes; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Joey, Charlotte, Parker, and Addison Shewmaker; and companion, Peter Bostrom of Troy, IL. Memorials may be made to the family to assist with final expenses. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: As per Ms. Shewmaker's wishes, she will be cremated and services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at O'Fallon City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2020.