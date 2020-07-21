Karen Smith

1/
SMITH - Karen Sue Smith, 60, of Waterloo, ILpassed away at July 16, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, IL. She was born September 14, 1959. In celebration of life, a private family visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with a drive by visitation starting at 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
