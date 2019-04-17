|
|
Karin Gregory Karin S. Gregory, 75, of Edwardsville, IL., born October 28, 1943 in Zweibruecken, Germany, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Glen Carbon, IL. Karin was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, farmer's markets, cooking and spending time with her family. She retired after many years of dedicated service to the Grants and Administration Department at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Douglas Gregory; her parents Anton and Luise, nee Peter, Sefrin; her brother Werner Sefrin. Karin is survived by her loving daughter Karla (Bruce) Biggs-Gregory of Centennial CO.; her sister Ursula Rohrer of San Diego, CA. In her honor, please consider a donation to the , Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) or the Missouri Botanical Garden, memorials can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Dr., Glen Carbon, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com Services: Cremation rites will be accorded with family services at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019