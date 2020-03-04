|
Karl Mueller Karl M. Mueller, 80, of Belleville, IL, born February 9, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Mueller worked for AT&T as a heating and cooling specialist. He oversaw all H-Vac systems in AT&T locations throughout the Midwest. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army Reserves. Karl was a member of the Ainad Shrine, the Masons, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He also was a member of the Belleville - Swansea Moose. He enjoyed eagle watching on long drives and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Karl was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Sharon A., nee Dean, Mueller, whom he married on January 4, 1964, and who died on October 26, 2003; his parents, William "Bill" and Irene Dora, nee Westerman, Mueller; and a granddaughter, Deanna Palmer who died on April 3, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Dawn Palmer of Belleville, IL, and Lisa (Scott) Scharf of Freeburg, IL; a son, Anthony (Jennifer) Mueller of St. Louis, MO; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Cory) Bradshaw, Mark R. Palmer II, Mitchell K. Palmer, Brandon M. Miller, Brooke A. Miller, Abigail A. Mueller, Grace M. Mueller, and Joshua A. Mueller; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Bradshaw and Ezra Bradshaw; three brothers, Paul Mueller, Harvey (Dolores) Mueller, and Neil (Anita) Mueller; nieces and nephews; and a very dear friend, Ruth Ann Snover. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, a George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at the Green Mount Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020