WEISS- Karl Weiss, age 93, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of East St. Louis, born on March 21, 1927 in Martinoffka, Ukraine, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence. No services were held. Arr. Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

