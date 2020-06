Or Copy this URL to Share

PHELPS- Karla Jean (Horner) Phelps, 74, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Mueller Hill Cemetery in Pinckneyville, IL on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tom Foster and Pastor Scott Foshie officiating.



