Karol Marie Dillard
Karol Marie Dillard Karol Marie Dillard, 59, passed away September 30, 2020 at her home in Belleville, IL. She was born July 13, 1961 in East St. Louis, IL to William Edward and Emma, nee Sharp, Dillard. She was preceded in death by her parents. Karol is survived by her brother, Dennis (Marcia) Dillard of Waterloo, IL; niece, Jennifer (Caleb) Heal of St. Louis, MO; nephew, Aaron (Amber) Dillard of Waterloo, IL; great-nieces, Margeret Dillard, Amanda Jane Dillard, and Cora Heal; great-nephews, Seth Dillard and Franklin Dillard; Aunt Irma Poore of Shiloh, IL; many cousins; and her beloved fur baby, Dexter. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Karol enjoyed a quiet life, spending time in her yard and keeping a lovely decorated home. She was a very kind and loving person, and loved animals almost as much as people. She has been employed by St. Louis Community College, St. Louis, MO, for over 20 years. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL with arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Memorial Gardens
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
