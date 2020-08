FREEMAN - Karrie L. Freeman, 43, of Cahokia, IL, born September 23, 1976 in Belleville, IL, passed away August 5, 2020 in Branson, MO. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Braun Colonial Funeral Home Cahokia, IL. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm.burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, MO. Arrangement handle by Braun Colonial Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store