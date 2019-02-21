|
KASSANDRA CLARK- Kassandra Clark, 28, of Springfield, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
