Katherine Arnold Katherine Chambers Arnold departed this life on July 1, 2019. Katherine was born to Goliath and Lovie (née Caldwell) Chambers on May 24, 1932 in Ofahoma, MS. She joins her parents and nine brothers and sisters Albert, Ida, David, Elizabeth & Olivia, Goliath, Elijah, Henry, and Joanna in the presence of the Lord. Katherine dedicated her life to Christ as a child. She attended school in Carthage, MS. Shortly after graduating, she moved to East St. Louis, IL where she entered Mildred Louise Business College. Katherine served as a dedicated member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Katherine loved the Word of God, playing gospel music on piano, sewing, cooking, watching gameshows, and completing word puzzles. Yet, Katherine loved her family more than anything on this earth. She leaves to live out her legacy: children David Arnold, Denise Mitchell, Keith Arnold, Kathleen Hayes, and Daphne Banks (Stan); grandchildren Kenneth Mitchell II, Corey Houston II, Khalind Hayes, Zoe Banks, Zaria Banks, Austin Banks, and Avery Banks; great-grandson Keegan Outland Houston; and a "slew" of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Service: Katherine's family was blessed with her earthly presence for 87 years. They are honored to lay her to rest noon Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Officer Funeral Home 2114 Missouri Ave, East St. Louis, IL 62205. Visitation will be held 11AM - 11:50AM. Interment at Sunset Garden of Memory will follow services. Officer Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 6, 2019