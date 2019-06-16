Katherine Kettler Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth Kettler, 23, of Belleville, IL, born October 12, 1995, in St. Louis, MO, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Katie was a good friend and a generous and caring daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, and aunt. She worked as a veterinary assistant at AnRus Veterinary Clinic in Freeburg, IL. A Belleville Area Humane Society volunteer from the age of 13, anyone who knew her was well aware of her devotion to animals. Katie fostered dozens of kittens and puppies and also made sure everyone else's pets were taken care of by helping with vet visits, grooming, dog walking and sitting. She was the family photographer, documenting trips, milestone occasions, and cute pet moments. Katie will be forever missed. When you think of Katie, hug your pet, visit a shelter to walk a dog or visit a cat, or perform a random act of kindness for an animal. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Mildred Kettler; and an aunt, Darlene Mitchell. Surviving are her parents, Jeffrey T. Kettler and Mary Suzanne Arndt-Kettler; a brother, Jordan Kettler (Samantha Sutherland) of Belleville, IL; a sister, Kara Kettler of Belleville, IL; a niece, Avery Kettler of Belleville, IL; maternal grandparents, Robert and Alice Arndt of Belleville, IL; aunts and uncles, Jack (Jackie) Kettler, Sandra (Jerry) Smith, Stephen Kettler, Marlene Kettler (Greg Gruberman), Richard (Cathy) Arndt, David (Bernadette) Arndt, Anne Marie (Jerry) Block, and Michael Arndt; a special friend, Frank Angelbeck; and numerous, cousins, second cousins, and other friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private family services will be held.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary