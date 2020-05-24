Katherine Ann Osterkamp Katherine Osterkamp, 74, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Great Lakes Health Care Center in Dyer, IN. She was born October 12, 1945 in Beckemeyer, Illinois to Joseph & Olivia (Kehder) Osterkamp and attended St. Anthony School in Beckemeyer, graduated from St. Clare School in O'Fallon and attended Wirt High School in Gary, IN. Katherine was a client of Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso. She enjoyed many satisfying years at Lake Park Residential in Lake Station where she bonded with residents and staff while playing bingo and working puzzles. In her younger years she loved to dance, but it was the chance to go out to eat that brought the greatest excitement throughout her life. She is survived by her siblings, William (Carole) Osterkamp of Arizona, Joseph (Angie) Osterkamp of Lansing, IL, Mary Ramirez of Orland Park, IL & Thomas (Joan) Osterkamp of Missouri and many loving nieces, nephews & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Service: A private family ceremony will be held Thursday at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with burial to follow Friday, 10:30 am at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer, Illinois on the family plot. Moeller Funeral Home



