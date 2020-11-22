1/1
Katherine Phelps
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Phelps
January 26, 1938 - November 15, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Katherine M. Phelps, nee Bingham, 82, of Swansea, Illinois, born January 26, 1938 in Turnerville, Georgia, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Lebanon, Illinois.
Katherine was a licensed nurse in the states of Missouri and California. She worked with the Adelanto Fire Department in California every year, spearheading the Christmas party for the local children, ensuring food and gifts were provided for all. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Les Phelps, her parents, Arthur Monroe and Fannie Iva Lee, nee Jiles, Bingham; three brother, Claude Floyd and Roy Bingham; and six sisters, Mattie DeMore, Carrie Elizabeth Taylor, Pearl Porter, Grace Brock, and Agnes Palmer-Green.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Beverly Ann (Tommy) Ancell, of Swansea, Illinois, Timothy Reid Zike, of Higbee, Missouri, Michael Dale (Sherry) Zike, of Edgar Springs, Missouri and Donald Ray Zike, of Columbia, Missouri; her 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her loving sister, Jewel Maloney, of Hesperia, California; and 31 nieces and nephews.
Memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: Service will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved