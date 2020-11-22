Katherine Phelps
January 26, 1938 - November 15, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Katherine M. Phelps, nee Bingham, 82, of Swansea, Illinois, born January 26, 1938 in Turnerville, Georgia, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Lebanon, Illinois.
Katherine was a licensed nurse in the states of Missouri and California. She worked with the Adelanto Fire Department in California every year, spearheading the Christmas party for the local children, ensuring food and gifts were provided for all. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Les Phelps, her parents, Arthur Monroe and Fannie Iva Lee, nee Jiles, Bingham; three brother, Claude Floyd and Roy Bingham; and six sisters, Mattie DeMore, Carrie Elizabeth Taylor, Pearl Porter, Grace Brock, and Agnes Palmer-Green.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Beverly Ann (Tommy) Ancell, of Swansea, Illinois, Timothy Reid Zike, of Higbee, Missouri, Michael Dale (Sherry) Zike, of Edgar Springs, Missouri and Donald Ray Zike, of Columbia, Missouri; her 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her loving sister, Jewel Maloney, of Hesperia, California; and 31 nieces and nephews.
Funeral: Service will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.